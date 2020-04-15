OneDegree co-founder and CEO Alvin Kwock Yin-lun (left) and co-founder Alex Leung Te-yuan. Photo: Tory Ho
Former JPMorgan banker set to launch virtual insurance start-up with focus on medical coverage for pets
- Pet ownership in Hong Kong rose 72 per cent to 510,600 in a decade through 2016, the latest year for which data is available
- OneDegree is third virtual insurer approved by Hong Kong regulator as city embraces financial innovation
Topic | InsuTech
