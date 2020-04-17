Many of Hong Kong’s small and medium companies have had to shut shop because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong orders banks to grant unprecedented six-month loan repayment holiday to help small businesses survive slump
- All 162 banks asked to extend principal payment holiday as well as revolving facilities between May 1 and October 31
- Payment holiday to help sector benefit from HK$1 trillion lending support announced by HKMA
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
