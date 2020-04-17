Many of Hong Kong’s small and medium companies have had to shut shop because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong orders banks to grant unprecedented six-month loan repayment holiday to help small businesses survive slump

  • All 162 banks asked to extend principal payment holiday as well as revolving facilities between May 1 and October 31
  • Payment holiday to help sector benefit from HK$1 trillion lending support announced by HKMA
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 6:53pm, 17 Apr, 2020

