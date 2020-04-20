Government debt and policy bank bonds are likely to remain attractive to foreign investors in the coming years, as more Chinese debt is included in global bond indices. Photo: Shutterstock
Foreign investors pile into Chinese onshore debt markets in search of yields as coronavirus pandemic worsens

  • Yields on 10-year Chinese government debt have greatly exceeded US 10-year Treasury notes, similar government debt this year
  • Foreign investors held US$319 billion in Chinese onshore debt as of end of March
Chad Bray
Updated: 8:30am, 20 Apr, 2020

