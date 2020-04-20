HSBC said on Monday that 5,000 SMEs had applied for loans under the Hong Kong government’s full guarantee loan scheme. Sam Tsang
Hong Kong SMEs rush to apply for government’s full guarantee loan scheme priced at half the market rate
- Government sets aside HK$50 billion (US$6.45 billion) as guarantee for SME loans
- SMEs can opt to borrow a maximum of HK$4 million and only repay interest for the first year
