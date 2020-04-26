Calls for unemployment insurance scheme in Hong Kong are growing as more than 162,000 people lost their jobs in the first quarter of 2020. Photo: Winson Wong
Jobless chef among 162,000 left behind as calls for social insurance grow louder in Hong Kong’s pandemic relief efforts

  • Lawmakers and union leaders urge city officials to implement unemployment insurance amid cracks in economy
  • Jobless rate approaches highest in a decade as anti-government protests and viral outbreak dent businesses
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:00am, 26 Apr, 2020

