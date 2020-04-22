Visitors experience facial recognition technology at Face++ booth during the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen on October 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters
China’s Megvii looks to a more favourable reception and deep pockets in its home market as an option to bankroll its growth
- Megvii is considering an initial public offering on the Nasdaq-like Star market in Shanghai, according to several sources, while keeping other funding options open
- Megvii let its Hong Kong IPO application lapse in February
Topic | IPO
Visitors experience facial recognition technology at Face++ booth during the China Public Security Expo in Shenzhen on October 30, 2017. Photo: Reuters