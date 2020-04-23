A refinery in Jingmen in central China's Hubei province on December 8, 2006. Photo: Reuters
The devil in the detail catches unaware traders off guard from Beijing to Singapore amid epic crash in crude oil prices
- Bank of China stopped allowing new positions in its US and UK crude products
- China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications also suspended opening new positions on products linked to crude oil for individuals
Topic | Banking & Finance
