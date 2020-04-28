People walk past a building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, whose insurance business later came under Dajia Insurance after two years of state rehabilitation. Photo: Kyodo
Banking & Finance

Anbang Insurance unit sues Mirae of South Korea to complete US$5.8 billion US luxury hotel deal

  • Anbang seeks to compel Mirae to conclude deal after pandemic slams hotel occupancy rate below 10 per cent in many cities
  • Sale and purchase agreement was slated to close on April 17 amid financing problem, people familiar said
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:26am, 28 Apr, 2020

