People walk past a building of Anbang Insurance Group in Beijing, whose insurance business later came under Dajia Insurance after two years of state rehabilitation. Photo: Kyodo
Anbang Insurance unit sues Mirae of South Korea to complete US$5.8 billion US luxury hotel deal
- Anbang seeks to compel Mirae to conclude deal after pandemic slams hotel occupancy rate below 10 per cent in many cities
- Sale and purchase agreement was slated to close on April 17 amid financing problem, people familiar said
