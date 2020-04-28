Like its American and Swiss peers, HSBC is setting aside more provisions for bad debt as the coronavirus pandemic hits businesses and borrowers. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC increases bad loan reserves to highest level in nine years, profit misses estimates on credit losses

  • HSBC added US$3 billion to its provisions for loan losses and impairments in the first quarter as pandemic weighed on clients
  • Bank warns credit losses could rise to between US$7 billion and US$11 billion for the full financial year amid fears of a global recession
Chad Bray
Updated: 1:13pm, 28 Apr, 2020

