Like its American and Swiss peers, HSBC is setting aside more provisions for bad debt as the coronavirus pandemic hits businesses and borrowers. Photo: Nora Tam
HSBC increases bad loan reserves to highest level in nine years, profit misses estimates on credit losses
- HSBC added US$3 billion to its provisions for loan losses and impairments in the first quarter as pandemic weighed on clients
- Bank warns credit losses could rise to between US$7 billion and US$11 billion for the full financial year amid fears of a global recession
Topic | HSBC
Like its American and Swiss peers, HSBC is setting aside more provisions for bad debt as the coronavirus pandemic hits businesses and borrowers. Photo: Nora Tam