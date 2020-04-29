An employee counting HK$1,000 banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong intervened six times in past week to rein in dollar as widening interest rate gap and return of IPOs draw hot money

  • The aggregate balance in Hong Kong rose by nearly 57 per cent to HK$84.71 billion, according to data by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority
Topic |   Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:01pm, 29 Apr, 2020

