Werner Steinmueller retiring in July after four years in the role. Photo: May Tse
Business /  Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific head to retire, replaced by architect of lender’s turnaround plan

  • Werner Steinmueller will retire in July after leading the bank’s business in the region since 2016
  • His replacement, Alexander von zur Muehlen, played a role in revamp that included investment in Asian corporate bank and wealth management
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:00pm, 1 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Werner Steinmueller retiring in July after four years in the role. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE