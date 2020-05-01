Werner Steinmueller retiring in July after four years in the role. Photo: May Tse
Deutsche Bank’s Asia-Pacific head to retire, replaced by architect of lender’s turnaround plan
- Werner Steinmueller will retire in July after leading the bank’s business in the region since 2016
- His replacement, Alexander von zur Muehlen, played a role in revamp that included investment in Asian corporate bank and wealth management
Topic | Banking & Finance
