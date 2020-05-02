President Donald Trump speak at a campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina on February 28, 2020. Photo: AP
Trump weighs banning US$50 billion of US federal savings from holding MSCI emerging market stocks, including Chinese equities
- The US Thrift Savings Plan is scheduled to transfer US$50 billion of its international fund to mirror an MSCI All Country Wolrd Index, which captures equities in emerging markets including China
- Opponents of the transfer, including Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, in recent weeks have engaged in a last-minute effort to stop it
