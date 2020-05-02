A woman points at the model of a residential compound by China Vanke as a sales agent introduces the property to the visitors at its showroom during the National Day “Golden Week” holiday, in Dongguan of Guangdong province on October 2, 2018. Photo: Reuters
China looks to real estate investment trusts to tap household savings, while letting the air out of property bubbles
- The pilot programme will allow China’s mutual funds to issue public REITs that can be bought and sold like stocks on the country’s exchanges
- Warehouses, tolled motorways, airports, industrial estates, urban utilities, sewage and garbage processing facilities, information networks and other types of property will be among the first to be picked to test the water
