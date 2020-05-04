South China Morning Post journalists Enoch Yiu (left) and Peggy Sito with their awards from the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong. Photo: Robert Ng
Business reporters do the Post proud, bagging the top prize at Hang Seng University’s journalism awards
- Chief reporter Enoch Yiu named ‘Business Reporter of the Year’ at the 4th Business Journalism Awards of The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong
- Deputy business editor Peggy Sito and Shanghai bureau chief Daniel Ren bag silver in the ‘Best Business Technology News Reporting’ category
