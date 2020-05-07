A company logo on a footbridge at the UBS Group headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Bloomberg
UBS hires former China banking regulator Alan Wang to take charge of integrating mainland businesses
- Wang was formerly a senior official at the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission
- Move follows recent additions of Yang Fan and Patricia Yeh in UBS global banking team
Topic | China economy
