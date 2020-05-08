The money paid by banks in fines currently goes to the government, not investors, in cases where they failed in their IPO duties. Photo: Martin Chan
Financial watchdog SFC has fined 10 banks almost HK$1 billion for IPO failures … but investors got nothing. Now they’re demanding change
- Investors want compensation from banks found to have neglected their IPO sponsorship duties in cases where a firm collapses shortly after listing
- Hong Kong lawmaker Kenneth Leung said the city could consider setting up a compensation fund for IPO investors by collecting a fee from each new listing
