In some ways, UBS’s mainland Chinese digital bank will be an online extension of its bricks-and-mortar branch in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

UBS seeks China digital bank licence as part of plan to turbocharge growth and slash costs

  • UBS sees mainland China’s digital bank rules in place by June or July
  • The Swiss lender is targeting 200,000 wealthy clients within two years after securing a digital bank licence
Topic |   China economy
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 9:00am, 10 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In some ways, UBS’s mainland Chinese digital bank will be an online extension of its bricks-and-mortar branch in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE