Bankers and workers from other sectors are slowly returning to work in Hong Kong as social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak are relaxed. Photo: Felix Wong
HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Barclays staff in Hong Kong return to office as social distancing measures are eased
- Banks gradually allow employees to resume working from their offices but will review staffing policy as the situation evolves
- Hong Kong has mostly controlled the coronavirus outbreak and there has been no virus-related death since mid-March
Topic | Hong Kong economy
