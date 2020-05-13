Bankers and workers from other sectors are slowly returning to work in Hong Kong as social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak are relaxed. Photo: Felix Wong
HSBC, Goldman Sachs, Barclays staff in Hong Kong return to office as social distancing measures are eased

  • Banks gradually allow employees to resume working from their offices but will review staffing policy as the situation evolves
  • Hong Kong has mostly controlled the coronavirus outbreak and there has been no virus-related death since mid-March
Bloomberg
Updated: 9:30am, 13 May, 2020

