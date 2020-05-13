Commonwealth Bank of Australia continues to sell businesses to focus on banking. Photo: Reuters
KKR to buy controlling stake in Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s wealth management business
- Sale of 55 per cent stake in Colonial First State latest retreat by Australian lender from wealth management following misconduct scandals
- Commonwealth Bank sold its Colonial asset management unit last year to Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation
