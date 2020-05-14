The Hong Kong government announced in February that permanent residents over the age of 18 will be eligible for the handout. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business /  Banking & Finance

Speed HK$10,000 handout to boost local economy or Hongkongers will spend it on travel, former minister says

  • Distributing the handout before travel restrictions are lifted will encourage local spending, former finance minister Frederick Ma Si-hang says
  • Registrations for the scheme start at the end of June and payouts will begin from August
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:53am, 14 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hong Kong government announced in February that permanent residents over the age of 18 will be eligible for the handout. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE