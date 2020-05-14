The Hong Kong government announced in February that permanent residents over the age of 18 will be eligible for the handout. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Speed HK$10,000 handout to boost local economy or Hongkongers will spend it on travel, former minister says
- Distributing the handout before travel restrictions are lifted will encourage local spending, former finance minister Frederick Ma Si-hang says
- Registrations for the scheme start at the end of June and payouts will begin from August
Topic | Hong Kong economy
