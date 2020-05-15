City lights in the Nanshan district of Shenzhen, one of 11 cities included in the Greater Bay Area project, on 6 July 2019. Photo: Roy Issa
China unveils financial plan for Hong Kong, Macau to spur tighter embrace of Greater Bay Area master plan
- Beijing explore wealth management connect, the first in bay area
- Insurers hope to set up services centre in bay area
Topic | Greater Bay Area
