Investors likely to bear brunt of bankruptcy decisions. Photo: Shutterstock
Bankruptcy case casts doubt on US$96 billion of offshore Chinese bonds claims, puts pressure on financial products skirting capital controls
- Peking University Founder Group restructuring casts doubt over validity of keepwell deeds
- Around 16 per cent, or US$96 billion, of outstanding Chinese offshore bonds contain keepwell provisions: Redd
