The pandemic has forced the world’s banks to shake up the structures of their internship programmes. Photo: Felix Wong
Global banks in Hong Kong shorten annual internship programmes, go virtual as coronavirus pandemic upends office life
- Banks from Citigroup to JPMorgan Chase are shrinking the length of their summer programmes and are switching to virtual curriculums
- Some banks are offering full-time jobs to everyone when they complete their internships this year
Topic | Banking & Finance
The pandemic has forced the world’s banks to shake up the structures of their internship programmes. Photo: Felix Wong