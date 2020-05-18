The pandemic has forced the world’s banks to shake up the structures of their internship programmes. Photo: Felix Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Global banks in Hong Kong shorten annual internship programmes, go virtual as coronavirus pandemic upends office life

  • Banks from Citigroup to JPMorgan Chase are shrinking the length of their summer programmes and are switching to virtual curriculums
  • Some banks are offering full-time jobs to everyone when they complete their internships this year
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:00pm, 18 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The pandemic has forced the world’s banks to shake up the structures of their internship programmes. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE