Xiaomi’s founder, chairman and CEO, Lei Jun, pictured after the company’s listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Photo: AP
China’s tech behemoths like Alibaba, Xiaomi will be allowed to join Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index as biggest reform since 2006 approved
- Hang Seng Index will for the first time add companies with multiple classes of voting rights and those with secondary listings
- The change marks the biggest reform to the benchmark gauge in 14 years
