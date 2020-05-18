Xiaomi’s founder, chairman and CEO, Lei Jun, pictured after the company’s listing ceremony at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on July 9, 2018. Photo: AP
China’s tech behemoths like Alibaba, Xiaomi will be allowed to join Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index as biggest reform since 2006 approved

  • Hang Seng Index will for the first time add companies with multiple classes of voting rights and those with secondary listings
  • The change marks the biggest reform to the benchmark gauge in 14 years
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 5:32pm, 18 May, 2020

