“The Fearless Girl” statue and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) are pictured on April 20, 2020 at Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Nasdaq plans to tighten listing rules, making it harder for Chinese companies to raise funds through initial public offerings
- The new rules will require companies from some countries, including China, to raise US$25 million in their IPO or, alternatively, at least a quarter of their post-listing market capitalisation
- Out of 155 Chinese companies that listed on Nasdaq since 2000, 40 grossed IPO proceeds below US$25 million, according to Refinitiv data
Topic | IPO
