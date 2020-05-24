Globally, some 15 research institutes in eight nations are conducting ASF vaccine research. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong start-up Pacific GeneTech joins global search for African swine fever vaccine
- The disease, for which no effective vaccine has made it to market, has resulted in hundreds of millions of pigs either dying or being culled globally
- Pacific GeneTech plans to conduct its ‘proof-of-concept’ clinical trial on 120 pigs in North America, at a cost of up to US$500,000
Topic | African swine fever
Globally, some 15 research institutes in eight nations are conducting ASF vaccine research. Photo: Reuters