Delegates attend the opening ceremony of China Investment Corp’s New York representative office and an investment seminar in New York in 2017. The sovereign wealth fund earned 17 per cent from its overseas investments in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China’s US$941 billion sovereign fund seeks more resilient assets to improve on 17 per cent gain in 2019
- China Investment Corp achieved 17 per cent unaudited gain from overseas investments in 2019, after a loss in 2018
- Fund added US investment-grade loans, health care and IT stocks, and raised exposure in Asia in recent months
Topic | China economy
Delegates attend the opening ceremony of China Investment Corp’s New York representative office and an investment seminar in New York in 2017. The sovereign wealth fund earned 17 per cent from its overseas investments in 2019. Photo: Xinhua