PayMe is a peer-to-peer payment app introduced by HSBC in Hong Kong in February 2017. It allows users to transfer funds and pay participating merchants for online or in-store purchases. Photo: Handout.
Thanks to mahjong and poker, HSBC’s e-wallet hits new milestone on pandemic-driven surge in online payments

  • Hong Kong has seen a three-fold jump in transaction volume passing through HKMA’s Faster Payment System
  • Protests, and now Covid-19, have quickened the transition to electronic payment platforms from cash and plastic cards
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:30am, 25 May, 2020

