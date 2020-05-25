Desk shields set up at a counter at Citibank to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Citi Tower, Kwun Tong. Banks across Hong Kong are adopting different strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
From Goldman’s ‘Team Blue’ to less crowded lifts, banks in Hong Kong are paving the way for a global return to work
- The return to work in Hong Kong could be a template for how banks bring back staff in other financial centres
- Goldman rotates teams between home and office; ICC tower, home to Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, tweaks lift algorithms to limit passenger load
Topic | Banking & Finance
Desk shields set up at a counter at Citibank to prevent the spread of coronavirus, at Citi Tower, Kwun Tong. Banks across Hong Kong are adopting different strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. Photo: Xiaomei Chen