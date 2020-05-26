One of the few Cathay Pacific planes to take-off after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

How Hong Kong coronavirus testing lab plans to help Cathay Pacific, other airlines revive international travel

  • Testing ‘critical’ for more planes to take-off, Prenetics CEO says
  • Public hospitals, private hospitals and private laboratories ‘will all need to be part of the solution’
Topic |   Cathay Pacific
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 3:39pm, 26 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the few Cathay Pacific planes to take-off after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE