One of the few Cathay Pacific planes to take-off after the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Winson Wong
How Hong Kong coronavirus testing lab plans to help Cathay Pacific, other airlines revive international travel
- Testing ‘critical’ for more planes to take-off, Prenetics CEO says
- Public hospitals, private hospitals and private laboratories ‘will all need to be part of the solution’
