Flags are raised outside the Hong Kong Exchange Square building in Central, following the coronavirus outbreak on March 24. Photo: Robert Ng
HKEX to offer 37 MSCI futures, options products, replacing Singapore as index provider’s Asia derivatives hub
- MSCI said it views Hong Kong as a major international financial centre for “years and decades to come”
- Move to Hong Kong is a bet on future access to a larger base of Chinese investors
Topic | HKEX
