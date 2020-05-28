Bitcoin has swung around wildly during the coronavirus crash and has since recovered, advancing near 30 per cent this year. Photo: Shutterstock
Bitcoiners go wild after Goldman defies expectations with report dismissing cryptocurrency as akin to tulip mania of the 1600s
- In its much-anticipated report, Goldman Sachs said it does not recommend bitcoin on a strategic or tactical basis for clients
- One by one, Goldman’s report laid out the rebuttals against many of the merits cited by cryptocurrency enthusiasts
Topic | Bitcoin
