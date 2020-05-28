Hong Kong’s stock exchange seeks to burnish its allure among tech giants. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong stock exchange’s plan to attract tech listings by expanding dual-class shares structures gains traction
- Reform paves way for more than 38 US-listed mainland tech giants, including Tencent Music, to list in Hong Kong
- Rule changes came as growing number of US-listed mainland firms want to list in Hong Kong
