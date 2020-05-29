A Citibank branch in Beijing on December 6, 2002. Photo: Bloomberg
Wall Street stands to lose tens of billions of dollars in China from deteriorating relations between world’s two largest economies

  • Five big US banks had a combined US$70.8 billion of exposure to China in 2019
  • While their assets in the country are comparatively small, they have big expansion plans there that may come undone if financial services firms are dragged into the tit-for-tat between the two countries
Bloomberg
Updated: 12:08pm, 29 May, 2020

