Arthur Chan Chi-chuen, co-founder of Hong Kong start-up SagaDigits, shows the company’s location tracking technology. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
How a local start-up used location tracking and geofencing tech developed for retailers to help Hong Kong control the spread of coronavirus

  • SagaDigits usually deploys the technology in supermarkets to keep track of popular items and to guide shoppers to their favourite products
  • Hong Kong’s electronic wristband project is an important breakthrough for us: CEO
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 10:00am, 31 May, 2020

