Concerns about the viability of China’s smaller banks was highlighted last year when the central bank and regulator seized control of unlisted Baoshang Bank for a year. A Beijing branch is shown here. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese banks stampede to offer perpetual bonds as incentives spur risky debt issuance

  • Banks, including smaller ones without easy access to capital markets, increasingly issuing riskier bank debt
  • Bond holders get hit first if banks go into trouble
Georgina Lee
Updated: 4:26pm, 31 May, 2020

