Derrick Tan, chief executive of the Bank of Singapore's Hong Kong branch on May 29. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of Singapore’s private banking assets rise despite political turmoil, Hong Kong CEO says

  • Bank of Singapore’s China operations saw a 10 per cent increase in assets under management in first quarter
  • City will continue to serve as a portal to China, particularly for wealth management, says Hong Kong CEO
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 2:00pm, 1 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Derrick Tan, chief executive of the Bank of Singapore's Hong Kong branch on May 29. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE