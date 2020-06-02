Deloitte China chairman Dennis Chow Chi-in going after higher-growth companies as clients. Photo: Edmond So
Deloitte resigns as auditor for 50 Hong Kong-listed companies to focus on high-growth mainland firms
- Resignations cut the number of listed companies it audits from about 350 to 300
- Deloitte to hire 2,300 more people in China, including about 300 in Hong Kong, this year
Topic | Accounting and Auditing
Deloitte China chairman Dennis Chow Chi-in going after higher-growth companies as clients. Photo: Edmond So