Deloitte China chairman Dennis Chow Chi-in going after higher-growth companies as clients. Photo: Edmond So
Business /  Banking & Finance

Deloitte resigns as auditor for 50 Hong Kong-listed companies to focus on high-growth mainland firms

  • Resignations cut the number of listed companies it audits from about 350 to 300
  • Deloitte to hire 2,300 more people in China, including about 300 in Hong Kong, this year
Topic |   Accounting and Auditing
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 2 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Deloitte China chairman Dennis Chow Chi-in going after higher-growth companies as clients. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE