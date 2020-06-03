A large number of employees covered by the Mandatory Provident Fund invests in Hong Kong stock funds. Photo: Shutterstock
Mandatory Provident Fund: are Hong Kong equities a wise investment choice after last month’s rout?
- About 35 per cent of Mandatory Provident Fund’s funds are invested in Hong Kong equities
- The 44 Hong Kong stock funds under the MPF scheme fell by 4 per cent on average in May, the worst among all fund categories
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
A large number of employees covered by the Mandatory Provident Fund invests in Hong Kong stock funds. Photo: Shutterstock