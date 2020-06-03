A large number of employees covered by the Mandatory Provident Fund invests in Hong Kong stock funds. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Mandatory Provident Fund: are Hong Kong equities a wise investment choice after last month’s rout?

  • About 35 per cent of Mandatory Provident Fund’s funds are invested in Hong Kong equities
  • The 44 Hong Kong stock funds under the MPF scheme fell by 4 per cent on average in May, the worst among all fund categories
Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 11:44am, 3 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A large number of employees covered by the Mandatory Provident Fund invests in Hong Kong stock funds. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE