WeDoctor looks towards IPO in Hong Kong. Photo: SCMP
Tencent-backed WeDoctor makes IPO appointment in Hong Kong and writes prescription for digital health care post-pandemic
- Coronavirus pandemic turbocharged consumer adoption of digital health care in China and won the sector policy support
- WeDoctor’s path to profitability to undergo examination ahead of US$700 million to US$800 million IPO in Hong Kong
