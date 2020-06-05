A veteran stockbroker says that cities in the Greater Bay Area, such as Shenzhen above, offer Hong Kong’s struggling brokers a shot at boosting their business. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong’s dying breed of stockbrokers can carve a niche in Greater Bay Area by focusing on wealthy but neglected customers

  • Local brokers can help the Greater Bay Area’s 70 million customers with their investment needs, but growth will not come easily: Stephen Hui
  • Brokers can target wealthy individuals who do not qualify for international private banks and provide them with personalised services
Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:00am, 5 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A veteran stockbroker says that cities in the Greater Bay Area, such as Shenzhen above, offer Hong Kong’s struggling brokers a shot at boosting their business. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE