An employee uses a machine to count Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s monetary authority steps in to rein in the local dollar, as hot money pours in ahead of city’s blockbuster IPOs
- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1 billion of the local currency, buying the same amount in US dollars to bring the exchange rate below 7.7500
- HKMA this year has spent HK$21.7 billion to defend the peg in seven interventions
