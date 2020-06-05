An employee uses a machine to count Hong Kong one-thousand dollar banknotes at the Hang Seng Bank headquarters in Hong Kong on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong’s monetary authority steps in to rein in the local dollar, as hot money pours in ahead of city’s blockbuster IPOs

  • The Hong Kong Monetary Authority sold HK$1 billion of the local currency, buying the same amount in US dollars to bring the exchange rate below 7.7500
  • HKMA this year has spent HK$21.7 billion to defend the peg in seven interventions
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 9:10am, 5 Jun, 2020

