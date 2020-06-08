‘I will have to be more economical with my time,’ says activist investor David Webb, seen in this file photo from December 2018. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong activist investor David Webb diagnosed with prostate cancer, to move blog to ‘semidormant phase’

  • Webb retired from investment banking and started a website examining Hong Kong corporate governance and regulation in 1998
  • Webb said he went public with his diagnosis to reassure investors ‘as the news would get out sooner or later’
Chad Bray
Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Jun, 2020

