Chinese radiotherapy company Hygeia Healthcare aims to raise up to US$400 million in Hong Kong IPO amid frenzy of demand for medical debuts

  • The deal comes amid a resurgence of investors’ appetite for IPOs, particularly for new issuers in the health care sector
  • Incidences of cancer in China, the highest globally, are expected to grow to 5.1 million by 2025, from 4.4 million last year
Georgina Lee
Updated: 5:15pm, 9 Jun, 2020

