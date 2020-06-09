Hong Kong has seen a flurry of high-demand health care IPOs lately. Photo: Getty Images
Chinese radiotherapy company Hygeia Healthcare aims to raise up to US$400 million in Hong Kong IPO amid frenzy of demand for medical debuts
- The deal comes amid a resurgence of investors’ appetite for IPOs, particularly for new issuers in the health care sector
- Incidences of cancer in China, the highest globally, are expected to grow to 5.1 million by 2025, from 4.4 million last year
