HSBC and Standard Chartered have come out in support of a controversial national security law for Hong Kong. Photo: AP
Aviva Investors rebukes HSBC, Standard Chartered over decision to support Hong Kong national security law
- Asset manager said it was ‘uneasy’ with banks’ decision without knowing details of the security law
- Calls for HSBC, Standard Chartered to speak out if there are ‘any future abuses of democratic freedoms’ because of the law
