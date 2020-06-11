Businesses in Hong Kong have been hit hard by the double-whammy of the coronavirus hot on the heels of the protest movement. Photo: Sun Yeung
Over 30,000 Hong Kong companies enjoy six-month repayment holiday on HK$380 billion in loans under HKMA scheme to help them survive economic slump

  • Hong Kong’s de facto central bank for the first time has told banks to offer a break for SMEs to repay loans as the city reels from Covid-19 and political unrest
  • From June 21, the government will start to accept applications for all permanent residents to receive HK$10,000 each, with payments to be made in July
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:00am, 11 Jun, 2020

