The Hong Kong dollar has repeatedly tested the upper end of its peg with the US dollar this year. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong’s low-interest rate regime will help the city’s stricken economy get back on its feet quickly

  • HKMA is likely to keep its interest rate unchanged after the Federal Reserve indicated that its rates will remain close to zero until the end of 2022
  • A total of HK$48.1 billion has flowed in Hong Kong market since April, forcing the HKMA to intervene 16 times in the market to defend the peg
Enoch Yiu
Updated: 2:14pm, 11 Jun, 2020

