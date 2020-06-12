The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)’s chief executive Ashley Alder at the HK FinTech Week held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 1 November 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
China pushed for the surprise reappointment of Ashley Alder to keep his ‘steady hand’ at the Hong Kong SFC amid turbulent times
- China’s government proposed that Ashley Alder stay on as head of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission in part because he’s viewed by foreign investors as a steady hand at a time of heightened economic and political turbulence, according to people familiar with the matter
- His reappointment was announced just days before China unveiled plans to impose controversial national security legislation on Hong Kong
