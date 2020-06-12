The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)’s chief executive Ashley Alder at the HK FinTech Week held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 1 November 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Banking & Finance

China pushed for the surprise reappointment of Ashley Alder to keep his ‘steady hand’ at the Hong Kong SFC amid turbulent times

  • China’s government proposed that Ashley Alder stay on as head of Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission in part because he’s viewed by foreign investors as a steady hand at a time of heightened economic and political turbulence, according to people familiar with the matter
  • His reappointment was announced just days before China unveiled plans to impose controversial national security legislation on Hong Kong
Topic |   SFC
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 12:38pm, 12 Jun, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)’s chief executive Ashley Alder at the HK FinTech Week held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai on 1 November 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE