A general view of Victoria Harbour, taken from The Peak on Hong Kong Island on 13 July 2014. Photo: SCMP
National security law: Hedge fund guild says don’t write off Hong Kong as a finance hub as new firms continue to set up

  • At least six hedge fund managers have set up shop in Hong Kong this year, according to the Alternative Investment Management Association
  • Although some Hong Kong firms are seeking licenses to expand in Singapore, they aren’t abandoning their home base, said Jack Inglis, chief executive officer of the group
Bloomberg
Updated: 3:57pm, 12 Jun, 2020

