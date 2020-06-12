A general view of Victoria Harbour, taken from The Peak on Hong Kong Island on 13 July 2014. Photo: SCMP
National security law: Hedge fund guild says don’t write off Hong Kong as a finance hub as new firms continue to set up
- At least six hedge fund managers have set up shop in Hong Kong this year, according to the Alternative Investment Management Association
- Although some Hong Kong firms are seeking licenses to expand in Singapore, they aren’t abandoning their home base, said Jack Inglis, chief executive officer of the group
