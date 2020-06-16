The viewing deck of the International Commerce Centre in Hong Kong. Li says the city’s exchange could move a step closer to becoming a global financial market place in its third decade. Photo: AFP
As HKEX turns 20, it has never been more relevant as bridge between China and world, CEO Charles Li says
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing marks its 20th birthday on June 27
- Latest three-year plan will achieve its goal of keeping Hong Kong’s exchange ‘China anchored, globally connected and technology empowered’: Charles Li
